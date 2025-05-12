Mitchell (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday to assess the severity of his ankle injury per Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Mitchell is dealing with a left ankle injury, which kept him sidelined for the second half of Game 4. The superstar guard logged 20 minutes Sunday, finishing with 12 points, one rebound, one steal and one block. Injuries continue to take a toll on the top-seeded Cavaliers, as several of the team's best players have missed time during this series, including Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter. With a potential elimination scenario on tap in Game 5 on Tuesday in Cleveland, Mitchell will undoubtedly do everything possible to return for that contest, but his availability or lack therefore isn't likely to be confirmed until shortly before tipoff.