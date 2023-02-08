Mitchell (groin) will sit out Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After five straight appearances, Mitchell has popped back up on the injury report with groin soreness. While it's not a cause for major concern just yet, it will be worth monitoring the star guard's for the coming tilts. He joins point guard Darius Garland (thumb) on the sidelines, likely resulting in additional minutes for Caris LeVert, Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto. Mitchell's next opportunity to suit up arrives Friday in New Orleans.