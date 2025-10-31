Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
Mitchell will miss a game for the first time this season due to a hamstring issue. Jarrett Allen (hand) has also been ruled out for this game, meaning Cleveland will be down two starters. The team will likely turn to Lonzo Ball and Jaylon Tyson in the backcourt while leaning on Larry Nance and Thomas Bryant in the frontcourt.
