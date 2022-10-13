Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Thursday that Mitchell will not travel with the team to play in Friday's preseason game versus Orlando, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.
Mitchell will join Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen in staying behind for the team's last preseason game. There is no indication that this is anything more than rest, and Mitchell should be available for the team's regular-season opener on Oct. 19.
