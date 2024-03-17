Mitchell (nose) will be inactive for Monday's game against Indiana.

Mitchell will be sidelined due to a fractured nose Monday, with his next opportunity to take the court coming Wednesday versus Miami. In addition to his nasal fracture, Mitchell's return from a seven-game absence due to a bone bruise and an ensuing platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee has not gone as planned, with the 27-year-old lacking burst and appearing hobbled en route to 9-for-29 shooting through Cleveland's last two contests. The Cavaliers currently hold just a two-game lead on the Knicks for third in the Eastern Conference, but ensuring Mitchell's health for the postseason is likely an organizational prerogative, so affording his knee some extra rest is a safe byproduct for Cleveland in this scenario. Darius Garland has been volatile in Mitchell's recent absences but is a boom candidate in a high-octane matchup against Indiana.