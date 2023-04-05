Mitchell has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic due to a sprained finger on his left hand.

Mitchell has scored at least 40 points in four straight games, but he'll take a seat Thursday, along with Jarret Allen (groin), Darius Garland (leg), Evan Mobley (rest), Isaac Okoro (knee) and Caris LeVert (knee). With all those regulars sidelined, there should be plenty of opportunities for Ricky Rubio, Raul Neto, Cedi Osman, Sam Merrill and Dean Wade to make an impact. Mitchell's next chance to suit up will come during Cleveland's regular-season finale against Charlotte on Sunday.