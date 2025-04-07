Mitchell won't play Tuesday against the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain.
The severity of this injury is unclear, though it does come out of nowhere. The Cavaliers are locked into the top seed in the Eastern Conference, so it's possible the team is being cautious. It remains to be seen if Mitchell will return Thursday against the Pacers. In his absence, Ty Jerome, Max Strus and Sam Merrill could be more involved for the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Returns Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Heads to locker room•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Leads charge in Friday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Does it all in balanced performance•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Well-rounded outing in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Impressive outing not enough•