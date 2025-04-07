Mitchell won't play Tuesday against the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain.

The severity of this injury is unclear, though it does come out of nowhere. The Cavaliers are locked into the top seed in the Eastern Conference, so it's possible the team is being cautious. It remains to be seen if Mitchell will return Thursday against the Pacers. In his absence, Ty Jerome, Max Strus and Sam Merrill could be more involved for the Cavaliers.