Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Won't suit up Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (groin) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks.
The Cavaliers are calling Mitchell's injury a right groin strain. Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Cavaliers may be holding him out to be cautious. James Harden (thumb) is questionable, so guys like Dennis Schroder, Craig Porter and Keon Ellis could be more involved.
