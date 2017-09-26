Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Agrees to one-year deal with Cavaliers
Wade agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, which he will officially sign once he clears waivers Wednesday Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
As expected, Wade will join the Cavaliers and be paired up with LeBron James once more. Wade will likely start at shooting guard, bumping J.R. Smith from the starting five. Last season, Wade posted 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.9 minutes per game -- a workload that should be within reach this year. While the presence of James, Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas -- once he returns -- will probably cut into Wade's scoring, his efficiency may see an uptick. During the four seasons James and Wade spent together in Miami, he shot 51.3 percent from the field.
