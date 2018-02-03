Wade, who was excused from Friday's practice to attend to a personal matter, is back with the team for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With Kevin Love (hand) sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Wade could potentially see an increased role with the club. He logged 28 minutes on the night Love went down, which was his highest total since Christmas Day. He followed that up with 26 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back set. He should be in line for another healthy workload in Saturday's prime time contest.