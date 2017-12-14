Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Cleared to play Thursday

Wade (knee) will play during Thursday's game against the Lakers, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Wade was originally listed as questionable heading into the contest after missing Tuesday's game against the Hawks. After going through morning shootaround and ramping up his activity throughout the day, he's been cleared to go Thursday. As a result, J.R. Smith, Jeff Green and Kyle Korver could all see slight reductions in workload.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop