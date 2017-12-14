Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Cleared to play Thursday
Wade (knee) will play during Thursday's game against the Lakers, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Wade was originally listed as questionable heading into the contest after missing Tuesday's game against the Hawks. After going through morning shootaround and ramping up his activity throughout the day, he's been cleared to go Thursday. As a result, J.R. Smith, Jeff Green and Kyle Korver could all see slight reductions in workload.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Questionable Thursday night•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Out with sore knee Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Scores 24 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Fills box score in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Scores 19 points Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Picks up 17 points on 16 shots•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.