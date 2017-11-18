Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Collects second double-double

Wade scored 23 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3PT, 11-13 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Friday's 118-113 win over the Clippers.

In the first half, Wade led all scorers with 19 points by sinking 11-of-12 free throws. In Cleveland, the veteran guard has struggled offensively while in a bench role, averaging 8.9 points entering Friday. However, Wade only mustered four points in the second half. In addition, he collected 11 rebounds to clinch his second double-double of the season. While his offensive numbers evaporated, Friday's overall numbers are encouraging for his viability off of the bench in the future.

