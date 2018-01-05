Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Could be in for more rest days

Wade, with the imminent return of Derrick Rose (ankle), will likely see more rest days, Marla Ridenour of Ohio.com reports. According to coach Tyronn Lue, "Playing D-Wade on a lot of back-to-backs has been tough for him. Some games he doesn't feel great, but we don't really have the extra ball-handler to sit him. So when D-Rose gets back, he'll definitely help with that and help with D-Wade getting his rest and being able to feel good on the floor."

There's no indication that Wade will see significantly less time in the games he does suit up for, so we will likely have to use a wait-and-see approach as far as his minutes per game are concerned. But, fantasy owners who have Wade in leagues that lock weekly should probably make sure the Cavs don't have a back-to-back set on a particular week when it comes to deploying Wade.