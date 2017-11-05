Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Double-doubles in Sunday's loss
Wade totaled 25 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block across 32 minutes during a 117-115 loss to the Hawks on Sunday.
Wade turned in his best performance of the season in the loss, as the points, rebounds and assist totals from him marked season highs and he also secured his first double-double of the year. He hasn't been shooting the ball well so far this season, however, as this game marked the seventh time in nine games that he has show below 43 percent from the field. If Kevin Love (illness) misses any time, Wade could shoulder a slightly larger offensive role.
