Wade left shootaround to attend a personal matter and his status for Friday's game against the Pacers is uncertain, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The circumstances surrounding Wade being excused from shootaround are unclear, and more details may not be known until closer to Friday's tip. Expect Wade to be a game-time decision, with Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert potentially seeing extended minutes off the bench should he be forced to miss Friday's game.