Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Expected to play Tuesday
Wade is not listed on the Cavs' injury report for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks.
Wade received a night of rest against the Wizards on Sunday, but he should return to his usual role off the bench for Tuesday's tilt.
