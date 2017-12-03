Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Fills box score in victory
Wade tallied 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 victory over the Grizzlies.
Wade was excellent off the Cleveland bench again Saturday, chipping in across the board. After a slow start to the season, he has looked much better since assuming a backup role. Over the last week, he has averaged 17 points, four assists, two blocks and over one steal per game. His minutes seemed locked in at around 25 per game, more than enough for him to post some value in most formats. If he is floating around on your waiver wire, he is worth grabbing until he cools off.
