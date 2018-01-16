Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Full stat line off bench in return
Wade (rest) tallied 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 118-108 loss to the Warriors.
Wade had received the night off for rest against the Pacers last Friday, and his shot appeared somewhat rusty after the extended layoff. The 35-year-old guard did manage to hit double digits in the scoring column for the fourth time in six January contests, but he continues to be less than efficient from the field on the majority of nights. Factoring in Monday's outing, Wade has shot under 40.0 percent six of his last nine games, although he's made up for the poor accuracy with both volume and surprisingly solid work on the glass (between five and nine rebounds in five of those contests).
