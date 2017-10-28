Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Listed as questionable
Wade (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
After coming off the bench against the Bulls, Wade missed his first game of the season Wednesday against the Nets. The veteran shooting guard appears to be trending toward an active status Saturday, as he was able to log a full workout at the team's morning shootaround. Although his minutes figure to take a slight hit with his new reserve role, Wade will likely be the primary facilitator on offense with the second unit.
