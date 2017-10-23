Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Moving to bench amid early-season struggles

Wade will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The 35-year-old started the Cavs' first three games at shooting guard but has been a disaster offensively, shooting just 28 percent from the floor while committing eight turnovers. The Cavs have struggled to space the floor in lineups featuring both Wade and Derrick Rose (ankle), so the hope is that reinserting J.R. Smith at the two will jumpstart what was one of the league's most efficient offenses in 2016-17. In terms of overall role, Wade's minutes load likely won't be drastically affected, but the move to the bench is nonetheless humbling to a player who's started all but 11 games since entering the league in 2003.