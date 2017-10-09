Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Named starting shooting guard
Wade will open the season as the Cavaliers' starting shooting guard, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Coach Tyronn Lue was considering bringing Wade off the bench as the lead ball-handler with the second unit, but will instead sub Derrick Rose out early in the first quarter and then run him with the second unit. That means Wade will see plenty of time as the top facilitator with the starters when Rose heads to the bench, which is certainly beneficial for his overall fantasy value. Wade could still have a tough time matching his 2016-17 averages of 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.9 minutes due to the increase in talent around him. J.R. Smith will come off the bench to start the year in the corresponding move.
More News
