Wade will not play during Friday's contest against the Pacers for rest purposes, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This news isn't too surprising, as the Cavaliers are on the second half of a back-to-back set, traveling from Toronto to Indiana. With Isaiah Thomas (rest) also on the shelf, Jose Calderon, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver are all candidates to see expanded roles.