Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Out for rest Sunday vs. Wizards
Wade will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Wizards for rest, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Wade joins a long list of Cavaliers getting the night off Sunday. With very limited bodies available, all active bodies should see a fairly sizable workload. Look for Wade to return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Bulls.
