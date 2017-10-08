Play

Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Out for rest Sunday vs. Wizards

Wade will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Wizards for rest, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Wade joins a long list of Cavaliers getting the night off Sunday. With very limited bodies available, all active bodies should see a fairly sizable workload. Look for Wade to return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Bulls.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball