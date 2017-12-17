Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Out Sunday vs, Wizards

Wade will sit out Sunday's game against the Wizards for rest, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Wade has played the last two contests following a one-game layoff because of a sore left knee, seeing 20 and 23 minutes, respectively, during that stretch. However, coach Ty Lue wants to limit the strain on his knee, so he'll give Wade the night off Sunday as a precautionary measure. That said, Wade will likely be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday's game against the Bucks. With Wade sidelined, look for Kyle Korver and Jeff Green to pick up additional minutes on the wing.