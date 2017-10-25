Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Out Wednesday with bruised knee
Wade will not play during Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a bruised knee, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Wade has only seen 16 and 19 minutes respectively over the team's past two games, so this news shouldn't drastically alter the team's rotation. That said, it seems likely that Kyle Korver, Iman Shumpert and Jose Calderon could see additional run off the bench. J.R. Smith started Tuesday's game at shooting guard and saw 32 minutes, so his workload will seemingly be unchanged.
