Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Out with sore knee Tuesday
Wade is dealing with left knee soreness and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Considering it's listed as soreness, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious, though it will cost Wade at least Tuesday's matchup with the Hawks. His next opportunity to return will be Thursday against the Lakers, but in the meantime, look for Kyle Korver to pick up more minutes off the bench behind J.R. Smith. Smith could also see a slightly increased role with the starters.
