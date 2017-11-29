Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Picks up 17 points on 16 shots
Wade totaled 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during a 108-97 win over the Heat on Tuesday.
Wade had a solid all-around game against his former team as he scored at least 15 points for the fourth time in his last six outings. Even when he hasn't been scoring much, Wade has consistently been picking up rebounds and assists, as he's had at least four boards and four dimes in six of his last seven games. Wade has also now scored in double figures in four consecutive contests, marking his best such stretch of the year.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Scores 18 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Collects second double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Double-doubles in Sunday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Will play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Listed as questionable•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Practicing Friday•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.