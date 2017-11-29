Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Picks up 17 points on 16 shots

Wade totaled 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during a 108-97 win over the Heat on Tuesday.

Wade had a solid all-around game against his former team as he scored at least 15 points for the fourth time in his last six outings. Even when he hasn't been scoring much, Wade has consistently been picking up rebounds and assists, as he's had at least four boards and four dimes in six of his last seven games. Wade has also now scored in double figures in four consecutive contests, marking his best such stretch of the year.