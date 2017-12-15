Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Plays 22 minutes in return

Wade collected 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and two rebounds in just 22 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 victory over the Lakers.

Wade returned from a one-game absence, scoring 10 points off the bench. The fact that he only missed one game would indicate that the injury is not a major concern moving forward. He has looked good over the last three weeks and appears to have settled into a bench role very nicely. He will likely miss some more time throughout the season as the team monitors him in preparation for the playoffs. He should still be owned in most league formats based on his recent production. Just keep in mind, he isn't the player he used to be, so temper your expectations.