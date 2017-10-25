Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Plays well in 19 minutes off bench
Wade went for 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Bulls.
Wade's move to the bench was an inevitability, as he doesn't space the floor for LeBron James and needs the ball to be effective. Even at 35 years of age, Wade will likely settle into a steady role as a high-volume offensive option off the pine who defends well in spurts. However, even when J.R. Smith is struggling, he's still a better fit with the first team, which will limit Wade's fantasy value.
