Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Practicing Friday

Wade (knee) participated in Friday's practice, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Wade was absent from Wednesday's loss to the Nets after playing less than 20 minutes in each of his previous two outings. The extra day off appears to have helped Wade get healthy given his return to practice Friday, and the veteran will likely be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans.

