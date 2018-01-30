Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Present for shootaround Tuesday
Wade (personal) rejoined the Cavaliers for morning shootaround Tuesday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said Wade is dealing with a shoulder issue, but would be available to play Tuesday against the Pistons, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.
Wade missed the Cavaliers' last two games following the passing of his agent, who the veteran guard viewed as a father figure. His absence opened up more minutes to go around for J.R. Smith, who took advantage of the added run with 23- and 15-point performances. With Smith having rediscovered his outside stroke, there's a good chance he'll continue to approach 30 minutes, so Wade could be forced to settle for a 15-to-20-minute role in his first game back with the team, especially given that the veteran is nursing a minor injury. Per McMenamin, Wade said Tuesday that he would also be away from the team later this week to attend Thomas' funeral.
