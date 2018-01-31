Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Puts up solid stat line versus Pistons
Wade scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-9 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 loss to the Pistons.
On a night that Kevin Love (hand) was lost early on due to injury, Wade played his most minutes since Christmas Day and put together his best all-around performance in recent memory. He tied for second in both field goals made and assists while finishing third in court time. Wade could see some additional run in the short term, but given the team's struggles and the loss of Love, they are expected to be active in the trade market.
