Wade (personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Wade was away from the team during Friday's matchup with the Pacers following the recent death of his former agent. The Cavaliers will continue to give Wade as much time as he needs to grieve with friends and family, so it remains to be seen when exactly he'll be back with Cleveland. For that reason, he can be considered questionable for Sunday's contest until more information is provided.