Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Questionable Thursday night

Wade is listed as questionable Thursday against the Lakers due to left knee soreness.

Wade missed Tuesday's game against the Hawks with the same injury, and it appears he isn't in the clear quite yet. J.R. Smith, who is a projected starter Thursday, saw 26 minutes Tuesday in Wade's absence. Jeff Green (26 minutes) and Kyle Korver (23 minutes) were the key contributors off the bench in that contest.

