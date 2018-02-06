Wade did not participate in shootaround due to an illness and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The severity of the illness is yet to be determined, but Wade will likely be a game-time decision after using the entire day to recover. If the veteran is unable to play Tuesday, both Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert could be in line for additional backcourt minutes off the bench.