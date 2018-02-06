Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Questionable Tuesday with illness
Wade did not participate in shootaround due to an illness and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The severity of the illness is yet to be determined, but Wade will likely be a game-time decision after using the entire day to recover. If the veteran is unable to play Tuesday, both Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert could be in line for additional backcourt minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Tallies 10 off bench in Saturday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Available Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Puts up solid stat line versus Pistons•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Present for shootaround Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Will remain out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...