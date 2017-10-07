Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Racks up 20 in preseason loss

Wade posted 20 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and a steal across 22 minutes in Friday's 106-102 preseason loss to the Pacers.

With Isaiah Thomas (hip) presumably unavailable until December, Wade will see a lot of minutes in the Cavs backcourt. Friday's preseason game turned out to be an assist-free evening for the former Chicago Bull, instead ceding all of the work at the 1 to Derrick Rose. While Kevin Love and LeBron James' roles on the team are evident, it will take some time to see exactly what Tyronn Lue will settle on with the rest of the rotation. Wade is assured solid minutes until Thomas is back, but it's still too soon to tell what side of the stat line he'll fill.