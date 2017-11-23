Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Scores 18 points Wednesday

Wade scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-4 FT) to go with four rebounds five assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 119-109 win over Brooklyn.

Minus Derrick Rose and Iman Shumpert, Wade filled the void with 18 points from the bench. Every once and awhile, the veteran guard can act as a valuable source of offense as a reserve. However, games like Wednesday's are few and far between for Wade, who has only cracked double-digits in scoring in seven games. In total, Wade's offensive potential is very hit or miss going forward.