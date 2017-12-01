Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Scores 19 points Thursday

Wade scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks over 23 minutes in Thursday's 121-114 win over Atlanta.

Leading Cleveland's bench with 19 points, Wade has another steady offensive performance as a reserve. The veteran guard may never put up the same numbers as in his prime, but the occasional 10-20 points should suffice for many owners. Wade is a more than capable source of bench scoring at this late stage of his career.