Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Scores 24 points Monday

Wade scored 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go along with six rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes in Monday's 113-91 win over Chicago.

Once again, Wade proves to be a valuable player in a reserve role. Shooting an efficient 69.2 percent from the floor for a team-high tying 24 points, the veteran guard is averaging 18.2 points in his last five games. Wednesday's 24 points are Wade's high water mark in a seven game stretch in which he has scored in the double-digits. As of late, Wade looks to be adjusting well to his new role as a bench player.