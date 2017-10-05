Play

Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Solid debut Wednesday

Wade accumulated seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 109-93 loss to the Hawks.

Wade racked up the most assists on the team Wednesday, which makes sense considering coach Tyronn Lue has had him working with the second unit as a point guard in practice. It will be interesting to see how his role changes once LeBron James enters the lineup, however.

