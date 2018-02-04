Wade (personal) tallied 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 loss to the Rockets.

Wade co-led the second unit in scoring alongside fellow vet Derrick Rose, posting his sixth double-digit scoring effort in the last seven games. The 36-year-old figures to continue enjoying a secure role in the backcourt rotation, with the possibility of occasional starts if head coach Tyronn Lue opts to shake up his lineup in an attempt to snap the Cavaliers' current malaise.