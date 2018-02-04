Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Tallies 10 off bench in Saturday's loss
Wade (personal) tallied 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 loss to the Rockets.
Wade co-led the second unit in scoring alongside fellow vet Derrick Rose, posting his sixth double-digit scoring effort in the last seven games. The 36-year-old figures to continue enjoying a secure role in the backcourt rotation, with the possibility of occasional starts if head coach Tyronn Lue opts to shake up his lineup in an attempt to snap the Cavaliers' current malaise.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Available Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Puts up solid stat line versus Pistons•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Present for shootaround Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Will remain out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Won't play Friday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.