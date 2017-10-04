Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: To start Wednesday's preseason opener
Wade will draw the start at small forward for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Hawks, John Michael of the Cavaliers Radio Network reports.
Wade will join J.R. Smith in the starting five, which is devoid of LeBron James (ankle). Their intended regular season lineup is still unknown, though the shooting guard spot seems to be a battle between Smith and Wade.
