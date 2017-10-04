Play

Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: To start Wednesday's preseason opener

Wade will draw the start at small forward for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Hawks, John Michael of the Cavaliers Radio Network reports.

Wade will join J.R. Smith in the starting five, which is devoid of LeBron James (ankle). Their intended regular season lineup is still unknown, though the shooting guard spot seems to be a battle between Smith and Wade.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball