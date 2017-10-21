Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Underwhelms during Friday's win

Wade finished with four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Bucks.

Wade has been quiet through two games with his new team, taking just a combined 17 shots en route to 12 points, six assists and four rebounds. He's also totaled seven turnovers. It seems unlikely the trend will continue at the current rate, but the fit isn't looking excellent as of the moment.