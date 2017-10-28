Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Will play Saturday
Wade (knee) will be available Saturday against the Pelicans, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
Wade was initially considered questionable, but after receiving treatment in the afternoon, the veteran has been cleared to return from a left knee contusion. Expect Wade to be available in his usual role off the bench, while Iman Shumpert moves into the starting lineup in the continued absence of Derrick Rose (ankle).
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Listed as questionable•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Practicing Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Out Wednesday with bruised knee•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Plays well in 19 minutes off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Moving to bench amid early-season struggles•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Underwhelms during Friday's win•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...