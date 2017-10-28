Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Will play Saturday

Wade (knee) will be available Saturday against the Pelicans, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Wade was initially considered questionable, but after receiving treatment in the afternoon, the veteran has been cleared to return from a left knee contusion. Expect Wade to be available in his usual role off the bench, while Iman Shumpert moves into the starting lineup in the continued absence of Derrick Rose (ankle).

