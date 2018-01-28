Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Will remain out Sunday
Wade (personal) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, but is expected to be back for Tuesday's rematch, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.
Wade will miss a second consecutive game due to a personal matter, but his return is in sight, as coach Ty Lue said he'll then be back for Tuesday's contest. In the Cavaliers previous contest, it was J.R. Smith (37 minutes), Derrick Rose (15 minutes) and Jeff Green (14 minutes) that helped pick up the slack, so look for a similar breakdown Sunday.
