Wade (personal) is out for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

The veteran was excused from shootaround to attend to a personal matter, which left his status for Friday's game in question. With news coming through that he will not play against Indiana, coach Tyronn Lue will have to switch up his rotation. That could result in the likes of Kyle Korver, Jose Calderon, Iman Shumpert, Jeff Green, Channing Frye and Derrick Rose seeing extra minutes. Until more information on the situation emerges, Wade should be considered day-to-day following the contest.