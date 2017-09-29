Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Working with second unit Friday
Wade was working with the second unit at Friday's practice, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Considering Wade has only been with the team for a couple of days, it's difficult to interpret exactly what this means, but it appears as though the Cavs may be grooming Wade to serve as the point guard on the second unit. It's certainly possible that Wade could also start at shooting guard -- with J.R. Smith presumably shifting to the bench -- but the Cavs have not yet announced how, exactly, Wade will be utilized. Regardless, the team will need to find a temporary answer at point guard until Isaiah Thomas (hip) returns to action.
