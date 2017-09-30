Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Works as backup point guard early in camp
Wade, who has notably been working with the second unit, is being used as a backup point guard throughout the early days of camp, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
This news doesn't mean that Wade won't be starting at shooting guard, but that his minutes could get staggered in a fashion which would see him often handling the ball with the second unit on the floor. With presumed starter Isaiah Thomas (hip) expected to be out until around December or January, Derrick Rose will seemingly draw the start at the position. However, the team is somewhat thin after that, with Jose Calderon as the only 'traditional' point guard on the roster. Other options include Iman Shumpert, who is more of a wing, and Kay Felder, who is no where near as skilled as Wade and is primarily a defender. The situation is likely worth monitoring, as that kind of role would certainly have a positive fantasy impact for Wade, especially in the assist category. His career-high in assists per game stands at 7.5 -- a feat he achieved back in 2008.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Working with second unit Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Agrees to one-year deal with Cavaliers•
-
Dwyane Wade: Nearing deal with Cleveland•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Free agent after buyout deal with Bulls•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Buyout still a possibility•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Plans to pick up option•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...