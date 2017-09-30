Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade: Works as backup point guard early in camp

Wade, who has notably been working with the second unit, is being used as a backup point guard throughout the early days of camp, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

This news doesn't mean that Wade won't be starting at shooting guard, but that his minutes could get staggered in a fashion which would see him often handling the ball with the second unit on the floor. With presumed starter Isaiah Thomas (hip) expected to be out until around December or January, Derrick Rose will seemingly draw the start at the position. However, the team is somewhat thin after that, with Jose Calderon as the only 'traditional' point guard on the roster. Other options include Iman Shumpert, who is more of a wing, and Kay Felder, who is no where near as skilled as Wade and is primarily a defender. The situation is likely worth monitoring, as that kind of role would certainly have a positive fantasy impact for Wade, especially in the assist category. His career-high in assists per game stands at 7.5 -- a feat he achieved back in 2008.