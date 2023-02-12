Windler (hamstring/ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Saturday marks just the second time this season Windler has been active. Injuries have taken a toll on his career, as the 26th overall pick out of Belmont in 2019 has appeared in just 81 total games (972 minutes). He's not expected to hold a significant role in the Cavaliers' rotation, with the team now highly competitive. Ultimately, staying on the court and providing value in limited action will be the goal for the 6-foot-6, 196-pound wing.