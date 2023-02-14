The Cavaliers placed Windler on assignment with the G League's Cleveland Charge on Tuesday, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Windler has yet to appear in an NBA game this season as he works his way back from hamstring and ankle injuries. He was recently made available for a game but didn't see any playing time, so it appears he's healthy and should garner a sizable role in the G League.
